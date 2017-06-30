Showcase: Frank Lloyd Wright Exhibition

Frank Lloyd Wright remains one of the most prolific and renowned architects of the 20th century. Now, New York's Museum of Modern Art is delving deep into his catalogue of work in a new exhibition, 'Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive'. And there's certainly a lot to unpack as Jade Barker's been finding out.