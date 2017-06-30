Showcase: Ancient Roman Forum

Ancient Rome's centre of splendour has been given something of a modern day makeover. The civilisation's 6th century BC Forum is now a new home for modern art as part of a contemporary exhibition called "From Duchamp to Cattelan. Contemporary Art on the Palatine". Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world