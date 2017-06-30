Netherlands Srebrenica massacre ruling

A Dutch court ruled that the Netherlands must take '30% of blame' for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys. How did the judiciary come up with the percentage? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world