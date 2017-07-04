Hong Kong handover

Twenty years ago, Great Britain transferred Hong Kong's sovereignty back to China. But the agreement outlined that the territory would remain autonomous for 50 years. Although there’s still 30 years before that deadline, is Beijing already tightening its grip? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world