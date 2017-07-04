Money Talks: Apple's revolutionary iPhone turns 10

Imagine this, you are in the office and you have lost your smartphone. It might have contained everything from your bank details to your wedding photos. A decade ago, it would not have mattered much. But Apple's launch of the iPhone ten years ago has changed the way we function. And it has transformed the fortunes of a company once fighting to stay afloat. TRT World's Science and Technology reporter Sourav Roy reports.