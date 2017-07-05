Real Madrid defender Pepe signs for Besiktas

In the biggest signing of the summer in Turkey, Besiktas have inked Real Madrid defender Pepe to a two-year deal. The Portuguese arrives after ten seasons in the Spanish capital, and as Semra Hunter explains, he's looking forward to a new life in Istanbul… We also talked to Goal.com Editor Cetin Cem Yilmaz to learn more about Pepe's big arrival.