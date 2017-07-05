Money Talks: Britons prefer holiday in UK due to weak pound

A drop in the value of the British pound since the EU referendum has been a boost to the local economy as UK residents choose to holiday in Britain rather than travel abroad. A so called Staycation. TRT's Sara Firth investigates.