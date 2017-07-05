Money Talks: Arab states extend deadline for Qatar

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries have given Qatar two more days to meet a list of demands which include closing down Al Jazeera and cutting ties with Iran. In the meantime the embargo continues. Mobin Nasir reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Nimes. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world