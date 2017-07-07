Showcase: 'To The Bone'

With the varied characters she chooses to play in movies, Lily Collins is an actor who cannot easily be typecast. And the teen journalist turned actor has surprised fans and critics once again with her performance in the film 'To the Bone'. In it she plays a girl struggling with anorexia, an issue she says touches her personally.