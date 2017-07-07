Showcase: Jordan's Sandstone City

Salt is one of the most distinctive cities in Jordan, known for its vivid sandstone buildings. But despite being around for centuries it's struggling to stand the test of time. So those who care about it are asking the United Nations to help preserve it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world