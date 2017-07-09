Venezuela On The Edge: Artists in Venezuela use talents for protest

And while protests in Venezuela have been violent, they have also found expression in street art. Images by a group of artists in downtown Caracas are depicting the demonstrations, with organisers saying the exhibition shows a creative- but peaceful - dimension to Venezuela's civil unrest. Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas.