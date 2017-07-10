Money Talks: Elephants suffer mistreatment as entertainers in Thailand

Elephants are a major attraction for tourists visiting Thailand. But as Mobin Nasir reports, entertaining visitors take a toll on their well-being and activists call on people to boycott elephant shows until their conditions improve. Analysis from John Roberts, Director of elephants at the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.