Money Talks: EU and Japan agree on preliminary free trade deal

The European Union says it is the most important bilateral trade agreement it has ever done. The bloc has signed a wide-ranging free trade deal with Japan that will see tariffs on exports and imports slashed. Jack Parrock reports from Brussels.