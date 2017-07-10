July 10, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Rwanda marks 23rd liberation anniversary
It is the 23rd anniversary of the end of the Rwandan genocide. Rwanda has really turned itself around since those dark days. Under the stewardship of president Paul Kagame, it has become one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. TRT World’s Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Money Talks: Rwanda marks 23rd liberation anniversary
Explore