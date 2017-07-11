WORLD
Catalan referendum, Polish contraception law and Hong Kong’s housing crises
The Catalan region in north west Spain is due to decide on Independence in October. The Spanish government is confident that the majority of Catalans will decide to stay a part of Spain. We debate the controversial decision to hold the referendum and what will happen if the region’s population vote to secede from Spain. Also, the conservative government has passed a new law restricting the contraceptive pill for women. The country is seen to have some of the strictest laws around birth control in Europe. We debate the impact it has on women’s rights in the country. And, as one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Hong Kong has a massive housing shortage. The crises are pushing many of the poorer residents in to coffin sized cubicle homes or even worse, living in cages. The Newsmakers reports from the city. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
Catalan referendum, Polish contraception law and Hong Kong’s housing crises
July 11, 2017
