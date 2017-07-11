Wayne Rooney returns to Everton

Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, has returned home to Everton 13 years after leaving the Merseyside club. The 31-year-old forward put pen to paper on a two-year deal, bringing the curtain down on his remarkable career at Old Trafford. Dewi Preece has more... But how much of an impact can Rooney actually have with his childhood club? Someone who can weigh in is European football analyst, Mina Rzouki.