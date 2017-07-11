US attitudes to the economy

Could the United States’ increasingly protectionist approach hurt the world economy? That’s what leaders are saying after the G20 summit. But experts say the move away from multilateralism might not solely be a Trump problem. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world