Triumph in Mosul, US economic attitude, and North Korea problem

Iraqi coalition forces have declared victory in Mosul, but some say the victory is more symbolic than significant. What are the government's plans to rebuild the city? And, leaders are criticizing President Trump after the G20, dubbing it G19+1. Is the move away from multilateralism a Trump problem? Also, the US, China and South Korea face a looming North Korea threat. Will an intelligence operation to assassinate Kim Jong Un solve the problem or lead to a devastating war?