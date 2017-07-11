Money Talks: Flooding in China causes deaths and damage

Severe floods have left behind a path of devastation in Central China causing losses in excess of $4 billion. Dan Epstein is in Beijing with more details about the human toll and the economic impact on four flood-hit provinces of the world's most populous country. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world