Money Talks: Access to Honour of Kings restricted by the Chinese government

Online games can suck up huge amounts of time. But at what point do they become addictive? The Chinese government says the world's highest-earning video game, 'Honour of Kings' has crossed that line. Its maker, Tencent, has limited the time children can spend on it. Analysis by Tokyo-based gaming analyst Serkan Toto. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world