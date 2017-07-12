Roundtable: What is the future of populism?

A surge in populist politics has seen the rise of Donald Trump and right wing parties in Europe. Is populism becoming a new world order? Or, is it an ideology that's already had its day? Saving ordinary people from the privileged elite. Populism positions itself as the answer to a disgruntled nation's problems. 2016 saw the start of a wave of populist politics. Voters in several democracies, unhappy with the status quo, were convinced by the arguments. For some, populism is a chance to change the system. For others it's divisive and dangerous.