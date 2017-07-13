Showcase: 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

Director Luc Besson may have invented the French blockbuster but his latest sci-fi production is something he's been dreaming of since he was ten years old. Now nearly 50 years on his highly anticipated upcoming English-language adventure is set for release. This is how he did it.