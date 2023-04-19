WORLD
Iraq under the shadow of the US invasion
iraq videoThe US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 killed hundreds of thousands of people, devastated the country and led to the segregation of many groups. George W Bush’s administration went ahead with the attack without the approval of the United Nations after the US — which had linked the 9/11 attacks to Saddam Hussein — claimed that Iraq was procuring or stocking weapons of mass destruction. It raised many questions among critics. Critics of the invasion said the war would damage peace and stability throughout the region; time proved them right. Twenty years on, Iraqis have a lot to say about the invasion itself and what ensued. They now ask: “Will Iraq ever recover from the consequences of the US invasion and be able to unite as one?” #US #invasion #Iraq
Iraq under the shadow of the US invasion / Others
April 19, 2023
