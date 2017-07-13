Libya’s new dictator?

Military leader Khalifa Haftar is pushing to become Libya’s next head of state. But does the man have the markings of his predecessor, Muamar Gadhafi? In spite of his actions, Haftar maintains popular support. Could that be the international community’s fault? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world