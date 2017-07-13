Roundtable: Healthcare - Who should pay the bill?

Health is fundamental to our quality of life and the saying goes if you haven't got your health, you haven't got anything. Is access to decent healthcare a basic human right? Or, is it increasingly only for those who can afford it? Britain's National Health Service, the NHS, was introduced in 1948 offering healthcare for all, regardless of wealth. Almost 70 years later it's overstretched and underfunded - a service in crisis according to many. In the United States, Donald Trump is repealing Obamacare, leaving tens of millions of people without affordable healthcare. Is that fair? Who should pay when we get sick? Is good affordable healthcare becoming unreachable?