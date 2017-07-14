Showcase: Charley Pride's return to the music scene

With an award-layden career spanning five decades, recording artist Charley Pride revolutionised the role of African-Americans in the music industry. After a six year break, the top selling performer has released a new album called 'Music in My Heart' and picked up yet another award.