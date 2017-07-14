WORLD
Morne Morkel speaks to Beyond the Game before Trent Bridge test
England take on South Africa at Nottingam's Trent Bridge on Friday. The Proteas trail the series 1-0, and will be without their fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who's been suspended after an altercation with England's Ben Stokes at Lords. Beyond the Game’s Lance Santos sat down with South African fast bowler, Morne Morkel ahead of the match. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
