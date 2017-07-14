Money Talks: Puerto Rico’s chief mediator calls meeting with US creditors

It is the biggest municipal bankruptcy in US history. And now Puerto Rico's chief mediator meet with the US territory' s creditors to seek the best way forward for servicing its massive debt. This comes a month after the country voted to become the 51st American state. But voter turnout was extremely low; around 20%. Many think becoming a US state is the best way to service its massive debt. Association of Economists president Jose Caraballo Cueto joins us from Bayamon, Puerto Rico.