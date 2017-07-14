Money Talks: Coffee production volumes drop due to climate change in Colombia

Are you one of these people who just can not function without your morning coffee latte or cappuccino? In Colombia, farmers say climate change has slashed the coffee harvest by three percent so far this year. Dimitri O'Donnell visited a coffee farm in Colombia's Tenza Valley and sent this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world