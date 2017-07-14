Money Talks: Penn Station shuts down partially for maintenance

The busiest railroad in the United States is under maintenance for two months. With a quarter of the tracks closed down, this could be a hell-of-a summer for many New Yorkers, but it also puts pressure on the city's economy. Nick Harper went to the Penn Station and he sent this report.