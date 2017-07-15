July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview with Adam McConnell on July 15 coup attempt in Turkey

Adam McConnel is a Professor of History at Sabanci University and talks to TRT World on the difference of the July 15 coup from the others that happened in Turkey. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world