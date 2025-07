Strait Talk: July 15 - Turkey's Failed Coup

Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world