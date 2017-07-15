Strait Talk: A witness to the history of Turkey's coups

Hanim Özdemir, takes us through the history of Turkey's coups. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world