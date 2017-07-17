What if Turkey's attempted coup succeeded?

What would Turkey look like today, if last year's coup attempt was a success? The Newsmakers live coverage of the first anniversary of the failed coup discusses Turkey's consolidation efforts and the international community's response. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world