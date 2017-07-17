WORLD
Roundtable: Colonising Mars
If the warnings are to be believed, the earth is facing the biggest mass extinction since the dinosaur age. Is Mars the only hope for humankind? And do we really have a chance of colonising the red planet? Over population and over consumption. Scientists say our abuse of earth will make it unfit for human life - possibly in just a hundred years. It's a view that some dismiss as alarmist. But others are investigating Mars as an alternative place for human settlement. Finding a way for the red planet to sustain life is still in the early stages. Some question whether it's possible at all. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 17, 2017
