Showcase: 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Visionary director, Ava DuVernay has become the first African-American film director to take control of a big-budget blockbuster, 'A Wrinkle in Time'. It's another indication that the position of women in the film industry is changing as they finally gain more creative control. We've been finding out how they've achieved it.