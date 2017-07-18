Showcase: Fashion designer inspired by family attics

She archives her family stories in the most unusual way. Menswear designer Emily Adams Bode who's a master of working with vintage textiles has been displaying her latest collection inspired by her relatives attic. Here's how she did it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world