July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview with Nagihan Haliloglu

Nagihan Haliloğlu is an assistant professor at the department of civilization studies at Ibn Haldun University. She talks to TRT World on the anniversary of the failed coup attempt in Turkey. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world