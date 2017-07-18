Money Talks: African trade law allows countries duty-free access to the US market

It has been 17 years since the US adopted the African Growth and Opportunity Act. It allows developing African countries duty-free access to the US market. The trade law applies to 40 sub-Saharan countries. For nations like Lesotho, the law has worked well. The southern African country has exported an average of $400 million worth of clothing and other textiles each year. For more, TRT World Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us on set.