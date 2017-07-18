Money Talks: UK plans to convert EU rules into British law

The UK's negotiations with Brussels for exiting the European Union have barely begun. But British Prime Minister Theresa May has kicked off another thorny process replacing European laws with home-made ones. For more, Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Majorca followed by an interview with Jameel Ahmad, Vice President of Market Research at FXTM.