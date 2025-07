Showcase: 'Gypsy'

The new Netflix series 'Gypsy' tells the story of a therapist who crosses the line. Lead actor Naomi Watts has been explaining more about the character and the uneasy feelings she had portraying her. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world