Haiti's new military

The UN is winding down its 15-year-long peacekeeping mission, and Haiti is relaunching its military force. But does it even need it? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world