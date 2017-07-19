Roundtable: Is inherited power outdated?

Royalty versus republic. The world's monarchies are dwindling in number. Are they becoming obsolete? And what place do they have, if any, in the modern world? It's the oldest form of government and some say, an old-fashioned relic. A power determined by blood, not democracy. A monarchy is supposed to embody the identity of a nation - a symbol of stability and solidarity. But as the world moves, royal rule is falling out of favour...