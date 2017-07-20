A tour of AC Milan museum

Milan have found themselves in the shadow of Juventus of late, but it looks like the following season could be different with their new stars joining them to take the club back to the top again. Let's take a look at the legacy of the club with a tour of Milan museum... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world