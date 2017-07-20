Pakistan's font-gate: What should Nawaz Sharif expect now?

A computer font could lead to the downfall of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A Supreme Court investigation into the Sharif family's assets has found that documents they submitted from 2006 were written in a font that wasn't available to the public until 2007. Will the accusation of fraud and corruption topple Nawaz Sharif? We debate the scandal.