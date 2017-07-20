Lula da Silva faces a jail term, What's next?​

Brazil's former President, Lula da Silva, faces jail following a corruption and money laundering conviction. A court sentenced Lula to nine and a half years in prison last week. We speak with his lawyer on how he intends to respond.