Escaped from Mosul

Alaadin Adnan arrived in Turkey this week after fleeing from Mosul. He describes what life was like living under Daesh, and what he witnessed during the recapture of Mosul by Iraqi forces. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world