Significance of Jerusalem, one of the oldest cities in the world

Jerusalem is one of the oldest cities in the world - and its Old City is one of the most sacred for Muslims, Jews and Christians. Let's take a closer look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world