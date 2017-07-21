Money Talks: US healthcare system left in limbo over politics

Trumpcare is dead. At least for now. The US President's plan to overhaul the country's healthcare system will have to wait. He has been losing support among his own party and his team has had to kill its new "Better Care" bill. But while Republicans squabble over what should replace Obamacare, people's health and the economy could be at risk. Arabella Munro reports. Discussion involving our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas Dr. Simon Haeder, Assistant Professor at West Virginia University.