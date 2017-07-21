Money Talks: Netflix adds 5 million new subscribers

Have you cut the cord from your cable or satellite TV service yet? Tens of millions of people already have. And that has given Netflix, the world's biggest streaming video provider, a huge boost. It has just reported that it added more than five million subscribers in the second quarter of 2017 alone. Let's take a closer look. Interview with Natan Edelsburg, Executive Editor at Found Remote, a TV industry website.